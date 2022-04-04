Play Fantasy DP World Tour - pick your team now
The all-new 2022 Fantasy DP World Tour game launches ahead of The Masters; select six players to represent your team each week and select a captain to earn double points; navigate the new Selection Cap feature that will limit how many times you can select the top players
Last Updated: 04/04/22 11:27pm
Choose a team of six golfers for each week of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and your players will then earn points based on their performances. Get your team on the leaderboard!
In a brand new version of the game, players will need to use their DP World Tour knowledge to overcome the Selection Cap, which will limit the amount of times individuals can be chosen throughout the year.

Meanwhile, every golfer competing in each tournament will be available for selection - not just DP World Tour members.
In a brand new version of the game, players will need to use their DP World Tour knowledge to overcome the Selection Cap, which will limit the amount of times individuals can be chosen throughout the year.
Meanwhile, every golfer competing in each tournament will be available for selection - not just DP World Tour members.
Key game information is as follows:
- All new and returning players must sign up
- Select a team of six golfers for each tournament
- From your chosen six players, nominate a captain
- Your captain will have his points doubled
- Use your DP World Tour knowledge to navigate the new Selection Cap feature
- Join the Sky Mini League by entering the following ID: 1YHF9T3X
You can make unlimited changes from approximately midday every Monday up until the first scheduled tee time of that week's tournament, in order to make sure you have a team full of players competing in each event.
