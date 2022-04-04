Play Fantasy DP World Tour - pick your team now

Choose a team of six golfers for each week of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and your players will then earn points based on their performances. Get your team on the leaderboard!

Select a team of six golfers for each week of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, starting with the Masters this week (April 7-10). Your team will then accumulate points based on the their performances in 2022 DP World Tour events.

In a brand new version of the game, players will need to use their DP World Tour knowledge to overcome the Selection Cap, which will limit the amount of times individuals can be chosen throughout the year.

Meanwhile, every golfer competing in each tournament will be available for selection - not just DP World Tour members.

Key game information is as follows:

All new and returning players must sign up

Select a team of six golfers for each tournament

From your chosen six players, nominate a captain

Your captain will have his points doubled

Use your DP World Tour knowledge to navigate the new Selection Cap feature

Join the Sky Mini League by entering the following ID: 1YHF9T3X

You can make unlimited changes from approximately midday every Monday up until the first scheduled tee time of that week's tournament, in order to make sure you have a team full of players competing in each event.