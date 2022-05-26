Dutch Open: England's Eddie Pepperell one shot behind leader Joost Luiten after opening round

Eddie Pepperell trails leader Joost Luiten - who is looking to win the Dutch Open for a third time - by one stroke after round one

England's Eddie Pepperell is one shot behind leader and two-time champion Joost Luiten after day one of the Dutch Open - with his decision to shun a practice round perhaps paying dividends.

The 31-year-old - winless on the DP World Tour since claiming two titles in 2018, including the British Masters at Walton Heath - carded a six-under 66 with seven birdies and a sole blemish on his final hole.

Pepperell later told Sky Sports that he heeded the advice of his girlfriend by opting against a trial run on the course ahead of the tournament.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

He said: "Last year I was trying hard, I was turning up to tournaments and working a lot harder than I historically did. I was getting home knackered.

"Jen was like, 'What? What are you doing? You are used to playing majors blind when you were doing well [and] you didn't bother with practice rounds'. I think she's got a point."

Luiten heads the field in his homeland event, which he previously won in 2013 and 2016, with the 36-year-old firing eight birdies including four across his final seven holes.

Luiten picked up a shot at the 18th to move clear of Pepperell and Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard.

Three shots back on four-under are England's Richard Mansell, Jordan Smith, Ross McGowan and Ross Fisher - Fisher hitting that mark after an eagle on his final hole.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher and David Law are also at four-under.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Watch day two of the Dutch Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Friday. Coverage continues throughout the weekend