Dutch Open: England's Eddie Pepperell one shot behind leader Joost Luiten after opening round
Last Updated: 26/05/22 6:42pm
England's Eddie Pepperell is one shot behind leader and two-time champion Joost Luiten after day one of the Dutch Open - with his decision to shun a practice round perhaps paying dividends.
The 31-year-old - winless on the DP World Tour since claiming two titles in 2018, including the British Masters at Walton Heath - carded a six-under 66 with seven birdies and a sole blemish on his final hole.
Pepperell later told Sky Sports that he heeded the advice of his girlfriend by opting against a trial run on the course ahead of the tournament.
He said: "Last year I was trying hard, I was turning up to tournaments and working a lot harder than I historically did. I was getting home knackered.
"Jen was like, 'What? What are you doing? You are used to playing majors blind when you were doing well [and] you didn't bother with practice rounds'. I think she's got a point."
Luiten heads the field in his homeland event, which he previously won in 2013 and 2016, with the 36-year-old firing eight birdies including four across his final seven holes.
Luiten picked up a shot at the 18th to move clear of Pepperell and Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard.
Three shots back on four-under are England's Richard Mansell, Jordan Smith, Ross McGowan and Ross Fisher - Fisher hitting that mark after an eagle on his final hole.
Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher and David Law are also at four-under.
