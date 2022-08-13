ISPS Handa World Invitational: Georgia Hall one off lead in women's event; Ewen Ferguson heads men's

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the men's and women's ISPS Handa World Invitational, where England's Georgia Hall is in contention, just one shot behind the lead. Highlights from the men's and women's ISPS Handa World Invitational, where England's Georgia Hall is in contention, just one shot behind the lead.

England's Georgia Hall is just one shot of the lead after three rounds of the ISPS Handa World Invitational as she chases her second victory of 2022.

The 26-year-old shot a three-under 70 in Northern Ireland on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament, with America's Amanda Doherty a stroke better off at 12 under.

Hall - who won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in March - reached 12 under herself after making eagle at the ninth hole but then bogeyed 11 and 17 before birdieing the 18th at Galgorm Castle.

Doherty also picked up a shot at the 18th to move clear of both Hall and Peiyun Chien, with that birdie on the last seeing her post a one-under-par round of 72.

Doherty said: "I think overall it was a good day. I got off to a bit of a rough start and hit a few crazy shots but I managed to come back from that."

Like Hall, Chien was also three under for the day, mixing six birdies with a bogey at 12 and a double bogey at 14 - but Leona Maguire's challenge faded with a three-over 76.

Irish star Maguire is now at five under, six shots off the lead, after four bogeys and a double bogey on the day.

In the men's tournament, Scotland's Ewen Ferguson is three strokes clear of American John Catlin with 18 holes to play after a two-under 68 took him to 11 under.

Ferguson had come under pressure on the second day with his level-par round after setting a course record nine-under round on day one at Galgorm.

Ferguson will now hope to clinch his second title of the year, with the 26-year-old pipping Chase Hanna by one stroke to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters back in March.

There is a four-way tie for third on seven under involving Spaniard Borja Virto, Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde, Scotland's Connor Syme and England's Jack Senior.

On leading since the opening day, Ferguson said: "I've not really thought about it to be honest. I've just been kind of enjoying it for the last couple of days.

"My swing still feels good and I've got a nice rhythm."

