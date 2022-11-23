DP World Tour 2023 schedule: Confirmed tournaments, dates, venues and Rolex Series events
Two events will be co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and six tournaments with the Sunshine Tour; new season begins on November 24 and runs until the DP World Tour Championship the following November
Last Updated: 23/11/22 12:13pm
The schedule for the 2023 DP World Tour season has been announced, with a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 countries as part of a bumper calendar.
DP World Tour members will compete for an overall prize fund of $144.2m across events outside the majors and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with new tournaments added to an already global schedule.
A new tournament in Japan and a return to Korea for the first time since 2013 are among the changes to the calendar, while the Italian Open moves to May and the Irish Open will take place in September.
A three-week summer break has been included in the schedule after The Open in July, following player feedback, while the names and venues of several tournaments are set to be announced in the coming months.
The campaign begins on November 24 with events in Australia and South Africa, less than 96 hours after the conclusion of the 2022 season, with the 12-month calendar running through until the DP World Tour Championship in November 2023.
Full 2023 DP World Tour schedule (as announced on November 3):
*Denotes Rolex Series events
November
24-27 - Joburg Open - Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
24-27 - Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
Live DP World Tour Golf
November 24, 2022, 10:00am
Live on
December
1-4 - Investec South African Open Championship - Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa
1-4 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - Victoria GC, Melbourne and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne
8-11 - Alfred Dunhill Championship - Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
15-18 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
January 2023
13-15 - Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
19-22 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE*
26-29 - Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE*
February
2-5 - Ras Al Khaimah Classic - Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
9-12 - Singapore Open - Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore
16-19 - Thailand Classic - Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Thailand
23-26 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC
March
9-12 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
16-19 - South African event confirmed - venue TBC
22-26 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA
23-26 - Jonsson Workwear Open - The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
April
6-9 - The Masters - Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA
20-23 - ISPS Handa Championship - PGM Ishioka GC, Omitama, Japan
27-30 - Korean event confirmed - venue TBC
May
4-7 - Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
11-14 - Soudal Open - Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
18-21 - PGA Championship - Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York, USA
25-28 - Dutch Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
June
1-4 - Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
8-11 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden
15-18 - US Open - The Los Angeles CC, Los Angeles, USA
22-25 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
29-July 2 - Betfred British Masters - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
July
6-9 - Made in HimmerLand - HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark
13-16 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland*
13-16 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA
20-23 - The 151st Open - Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England
20-23 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA
August
17-20 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics - Galgorm Castle, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
24-27 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
31-September 3 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
September
7-10 - Horizon Irish Open - The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
14-17 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England*
21-24 - Cazoo Open de France - Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
29-October 1 - Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
October
5-8 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland
12-15 - Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
November
9-12 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
16-19 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE*
Watch the 2023 DP World Tour season - including the Ryder Cup - live on Sky Sports!