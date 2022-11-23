DP World Tour 2023 schedule: Confirmed tournaments, dates, venues and Rolex Series events

Rory McIlroy ended the season top of the DP World Tour rankings for a fourth time

The schedule for the 2023 DP World Tour season has been announced, with a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 countries as part of a bumper calendar.

DP World Tour members will compete for an overall prize fund of $144.2m across events outside the majors and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with new tournaments added to an already global schedule.

A new tournament in Japan and a return to Korea for the first time since 2013 are among the changes to the calendar, while the Italian Open moves to May and the Irish Open will take place in September.

A three-week summer break has been included in the schedule after The Open in July, following player feedback, while the names and venues of several tournaments are set to be announced in the coming months.

The campaign begins on November 24 with events in Australia and South Africa, less than 96 hours after the conclusion of the 2022 season, with the 12-month calendar running through until the DP World Tour Championship in November 2023.

McIlroy will be hoping for further success on the DP World Tour

Full 2023 DP World Tour schedule (as announced on November 3):

*Denotes Rolex Series events

November

24-27 - Joburg Open - Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

24-27 - Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

December

1-4 - Investec South African Open Championship - Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa

1-4 - ISPS Handa Australian Open - Victoria GC, Melbourne and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne

8-11 - Alfred Dunhill Championship - Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

15-18 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

January 2023

13-15 - Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE

19-22 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE*

26-29 - Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE*

February

2-5 - Ras Al Khaimah Classic - Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

9-12 - Singapore Open - Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore

16-19 - Thailand Classic - Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Thailand

23-26 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC

March

9-12 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

16-19 - South African event confirmed - venue TBC

22-26 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA

23-26 - Jonsson Workwear Open - The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

April

6-9 - The Masters - Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA

20-23 - ISPS Handa Championship - PGM Ishioka GC, Omitama, Japan

27-30 - Korean event confirmed - venue TBC

May

4-7 - Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

11-14 - Soudal Open - Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

18-21 - PGA Championship - Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York, USA

25-28 - Dutch Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

June

1-4 - Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

8-11 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden

15-18 - US Open - The Los Angeles CC, Los Angeles, USA

22-25 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

29-July 2 - Betfred British Masters - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

July

6-9 - Made in HimmerLand - HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

13-16 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland*

13-16 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA

20-23 - The 151st Open - Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England

20-23 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA

August

17-20 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics - Galgorm Castle, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

24-27 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

31-September 3 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

September

7-10 - Horizon Irish Open - The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

14-17 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England*

21-24 - Cazoo Open de France - Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

29-October 1 - Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

October

5-8 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland

12-15 - Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

November

9-12 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

16-19 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE*

