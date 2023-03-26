DP World Tour: Nick Bachem claims maiden title with victory at Jonsson Workwear Open

Nick Bachem secured his maiden DP World Tour win at the Jonsson Workwear Open

Nick Bachem surged away from the field on the back nine to win the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Johannesburg to claim his first DP World Tour title.

The German, ranked 464th in the world and on his first full year on the tour, won by four shots after shooting a final round 64 to finish 24 under par.

South African pair Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard shared second place on 20 under, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson one shot further back in a tie for fourth with another home golfer, Ockie Strydom.

"I can't understand what's happening the last couple of days, it's just amazing and feels great," Bachem said after making eight birdies to clinch glory.

"I just had the goal to enjoy today, it's just the beginning of my career so I just enjoyed it as much as possible and played great and got lucky that it was my day.

"I thought it was super-close and then I saw the leaderboard on 15, saw I was four shots ahead or whatever and then I was super-nervous. I just kept on going and it was a pretty nice finish."

The 23-year-old, who went into the tournament testing a new driver, had led at the halfway stage but was one shot behind compatriot Alexander Knappe after Saturday's third round.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson finished tied for fourth

The overnight leader fell out of contention as he dropped four shots in the space of five holes to slide down the leaderboard to finish tied 13th.

Bachem's playing partner Gavin Green had also been in a share of the lead early on Sunday but the Malaysian was undone by back-to-back double bogeys to tie for sixth place.

"[On Saturday] I was just like, 'If I make a top 20 or top 15 it's a great week', so I just stuck to the plan and made nine pars in a row and I was super-calm," Bachem, who put his success down to a change of mindset, said.

"I made three good birdies, especially the last one yesterday on 18 was amazing, and then going out today it was just a perfect round of golf. Really enjoyable."