DP World Tour: Home favourite Thomas Detry remains in hunt for first title at Soudal Open in Antwerp

Thomas Detry remains in the hunt to land his first DP World Tour title and delight the home fans at the Soudal Open, sitting one shot off the lead.

The 30-year-old Belgian is on 14 under, one shot off the pace set by Simon Forsstrom, after his third-round 66 at Rinkven International in Antwerp.

Detry posted three birdies before play was suspended due to lightning when he was on the 12th, and he managed two more after the restart.

He was the main attraction for the galleries but Swede Forsstrom, who has led since Thursday and dropped just one shot all week, looks determined to spoil the party after shooting a 67 for the second day in a row to move to 15 under.

Julien Brun and Jens Dantorp share third place on 12 under while Scot Richie Ramsay and Englishman Andrew Wilson are on 11 under after they both birdied two of their last three holes to sign for 66s.

Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera is on the same mark after a 64, the joint-lowest round of the day with England's Matthew Southgate.

