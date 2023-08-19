ISPS Handa World Invitational: England's Gabriella Cowley and Daniel Brown lead in Northern Ireland

England's Gabriella Cowley leads the ISPS Handa World Invitational by one shot ahead of the final round

England’s Gabriella Cowley leads the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland by one stroke as she targets a maiden Ladies European Tour title, with Daniel Brown still six shots clear in the men’s event.

Cowley carded a five-under third-round of 67 to move to six under for the tournament, narrowly ahead of America's Ryann O'Toole and Germany's Esther Henseleit on five under with fellow Englishwoman Bronte Law three shots further back on two under at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

Brown, meanwhile, is on 13 under-par and in a superb position to claim his first DP World Tour title after retaining the six-shot lead he had carved out at the halfway stage in Ballymena with a three-under 67.

The world No 384 began his third round with a bogey five but rebounded immediately with a birdie at the second, reaching the par-four green in two while another group was still on the putting surface.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Brown narrowly missed hitting a group still on the green as he boomed a drive onto the putting surface at the second hole Daniel Brown narrowly missed hitting a group still on the green as he boomed a drive onto the putting surface at the second hole

Brown made further gains at six and eight before another dropped shot at 10 and a run of pars followed until he secured a birdie at 16 and then another at 18.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Brown's compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick - brother of 2022 US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick - and South Africa's Wilco Neinaber share second place on eight under.

Neinaber shot a blemish-free, seven-under 63 with five successive birdies during his back nine, while Fitzpatrick carded a three-under 67.

Watch the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf from 11am on Sunday. Stream the best golf and more for £26 a month for 12 months with NOW.