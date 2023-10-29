Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Sami Valimaki overcomes former champion Jorge Campillo in a play-off

Finland's Sami Valimaki overcame former champion Jorge Campillo in a play-off to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Sami Valimaki overcame former champion Jorge Campillo in a play-off to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, while Scott Jamieson wrapped up his DP World Tour card for next season with a final-round 69.

Trailing third-round leader Campillo all afternoon, Finland's Valimaki finally hit the front at the 17th courtesy of a seven-foot birdie putt.

But the pendulum swung back 2020 winner Campillo's way as the Spaniard birdied the last to join his playing partner on 18 under par and take the contest to extra holes.

Valimaki only needed one play-off hole to seal victory, as a nerveless birdie putt earned him a second DP World Tour title.

"Unbelievable. It's hard to talk. It has been a long journey, it feels great," said Valimaki.

"The course played quite tight today. I feel like I played nicely, but still a couple of mistakes and you always get punished. The course setup and everything was really nice. The birdie on 17, I thought I had it at 15 and 16, I didn't make those putts, but luckily I had that one.

"I work so hard. I feel like I've earned it a couple of times, but it hasn't come my way. That's why it feels so amazing."

Scott Jamieson finished comfortably inside the top 116 and retained his playing privileges

Scotland's Jamieson continued his love affair with the back nine at Doha Golf Club, carding five birdies after the turn to finish in a tie for third and move from 119th to 82nd on the season-long rankings to finish comfortably inside the top 116 and retain his playing privileges.

That came just a day after he made eight birdies in his final 10 holes in round three to storm into contention.

Jamieson said: "I'm delighted, obviously. Not the best situation starting the week. Had spent the whole year the right side of the line and as each week went on and on, I kept missing the cuts by a shot. A lot of Friday afternoons watching the scoreboards to see if I was going to sneak in; I touched on it earlier in the week I think that was half the problem. I was just trying to make cuts and keep my head above the water.

"Then this week, it's a different game. I've got to have a result. I knew even not just making the cut, in my mind it was Top 20 minimum or it won't be good enough. It's amazing what that mindset can do."

England's Ross Fisher finished in the final spot above the line - 116th - after signing for a closing 69 on Sunday.

