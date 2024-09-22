Brian Huggett: Golf pays tribute as former Ryder Cup captain and DP World Tour stalwart dies aged 87

Brian Huggett was the last Great Britain and Ireland captain at a Ryder Cup; Huggett made six Ryder Cup appearances as a player, won 16 times in Europe during his career and was a Honorary Life Member on the DP World Tour

Former Ryder Cup captain and DP World Tour stalwart Brian Huggett has died aged 87.

Huggett represented Great Britain and Ireland six times in the Ryder Cup and served as a non-playing captain in 1977, the last edition the biennial contest was held before players from continental Europe were also allowed to feature against the United States.

The Welshman, who turned professional in 1951, won 16 titles in Europe, including two victories after the official launch of The European Tour - now known as the DP World Tour - in 1972.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Having finished joint runner-up to Peter Thomson in the 1965 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, he eventually tasted major glory when he won The Senior Open in 1998 at Royal Portrush.

Huggett won 12 points from his six Ryder Cup appearances between 1963 and 1975, while he served an ambassadorial role when the contest was held in Wales for the first time back in 2010.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the best of the action from the 2010 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe claimed a dramatic victory at Celtic Manor

He was awarded honorary life membership of the DP World Tour in 2012 and has been involved in motivational videos used in Ryder Cup team rooms, while his death was announced ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings told Sky Sports: "It's hard to underestimate how important Brian was for us, to the Tour and to the Ryder Cup.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He was an absolute gentlemen and a lovely man to deal with. He had an extraordinary career in his own right but obviously played six times in the Ryder Cup for Great Britain and Ireland and was also captain.

"We honour our great heroes and what he did for the Ryder Cup. We will remember some of the messages he left and delivered by film for players in the team room in recent years with his wonderful voice.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We all miss him terribly and it's just an opportunity for all of us to pay credit to one of our true legends."

Brian Huggett was the oldest surviving Ryder Cup captain until his passing.

Fellow Welshman and former Masters champion Ian Woosnam paid tribute to Huggett, posting on social media: "Sad to hear the passing on a Welsh legend Brian Huggett."