Angel Hidalgo takes Spanish Open lead while Jon Rahm rallies to finish three shots back after first round

Angel Hidalgo made the most out of windy conditions to take the lead of the Spanish Open on Thursday, with three-time champion Jon Rahm three shots back despite being a late arrival to the tournament following the birth of his third child.

Hidalgo finished with consecutive bogeys but shot a 30 in the front nine with four birdies and an eagle at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to finish on six-under.

The 26-year-old Spaniard had six birdies in total and was two shots ahead of Sepp Straka, Julien Guerrier and Sam Bairstow.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I played really, really good today. It's a long time since I stroked the putts as well as today," Hidalgo said. "Unlucky the last few shots, two bad swings with the irons, but pretty happy and looking forward the next three days."

Image: Jon Rahm won the LIV individual title

Rahm was in a tie for fifth having only arrived in the Spanish capital on Wednesday after the birth of his first daughter.

He won the LIV individual title and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup next year.

The home favourite is being allowed to play after appealing the European tour sanctions against him for playing the LIV circuit.

Strong winds made it tough on players all day long at the Club de Campo.

"It's hard," Rahm said. "There's quite a bit of elevation change and in a few of the holes here, so a lot of times the wind funnels through the hole. Whatever you feel on the hole is different to what it might be doing above, so you have to put that into account and think about what type of ball flight you're going to try to hit."

Image: Tyrrell Hatton suffered with five bogeys and two birdies on his first nine holes at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Tyrrell Hatton, who defected to LIV and was going through the same appeal process as Rahm, shot a three-over 74 after five bogeys and two birdies on his first nine holes, while another LIV player, Patrick Reed, was in a tie for 28th after a par round of 71.

Tommy Fleetwood (69) made three birdies on his last six holes and was in a tie for eighth.

Shane Lowry, making his return to the Spanish Open after more than a decade, failed to ignite after a four-over 75.

Who will win the Presidents Cup? Watch the 2024 contest from September 26-29 live on Sky Sports. Stream the Presidents Cup and more with NOW.