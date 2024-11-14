DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy shares early lead with Tyrrell Hatton and boosts Race to Dubai hopes

Rory McIlroy made the dream start to his bid for Race to Dubai victory by grabbing a share of the lead after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy, who only needs to finish 11th or better to guarantee top spot in the DP World Tour's season-long standings for the third successive year and match Seve Ballesteros' tally of six Order of Merit titles, carded a five-under 67 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Northern Irishman - a two-time winner of the event - mixed six birdies with a lone bogey to share the early advantage with Tyrrell Hatton, with last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring a shot back in third.

Image: Tyrell Hatton finished runner-up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week

Billy Horschel and former world No 1 Adam Scott are both within two of the lead alongside Alex Fitzpatrick, while Thriston Lawrence - the only player who can catch McIlroy in the Race to Dubai - is six back after struggling to a one-over 73.

More to follow...

Who will win the Race to Dubai? Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports? Live coverage continues on Friday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with NOW.