DP World Tour: Edoardo Molinari secures immediate return to circuit with Qualifying School win

Edoardo Molinari birdied his final hole to secure a one-shot victory at the final stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain and earn one of the 21 Tour cards up for grabs.

The Italian, a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, lost his playing rights after finishing 140th in the Race To Dubai this season but has now earned a return at the earliest opportunity.

Molinari signed for a four-under round of 67 in Tarragona to finish on 29 under for the week, with Sweden's Niklas Lemke second on 28 under after closing with a seven-under 64.

The tournament was due to conclude on Wednesday but wet weather meant play was entirely washed out.

Molinari, a vice-captain for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, said: "It means a lot to keep my card, especially as I'm 43 now. I'm towards the end of my career so any chance I get to play, I want to take it.

Image: Molinari is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour

"It's not been my best year but to finish like this and now to go home and be with my wife and kids, to spend time with the family, and then plan out next year, it's something I'm looking forward to."

Bekirian becomes first Armenian to secure DP World Tour card

American Davis Bryant fired a nine-under 62 on Thursday to finish in third place on 27 under par and acquire DP World Tour playing status for the first time after coming through all three stages.

Albert Boneta, Danny List, Dan Erickson, Ryggs Johnston and Corey Shaun matched Bryant in working their way through every round of qualifying.

Meanwhile, Jean Bekirian became the first Armenian to hold a DP World Tour card, saying afterwards: "I have no words to describe it. To have a DP World Tour card is a dream.

"I am so happy because my mother and my father are here with me this week. I turned pro at 16 and I've done everything alone with my family and my team, so for me it's a great achievement.

"It was very stressful today and I didn't sleep yesterday, but today I played my best golf of the week. I'm proud to have played the golf I did under that pressure."

Netherlands' Wil Besseling birdied 16, 17 and 18 to earn his card in dramatic fashion.

Final Stage qualifiers: Edoardo Molinari, Niklas Lemke, Davis Bryant, Albert Boneta, Alexander George Frances, Wilco Nienaber, Clément Sordet, Ryggs Johnston, Bastien Amat, Jean Bekirian, Joshua Berry, Justin Harding, Ben Schmidt, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Corey Shaun, Gregorio de Leo, Dan Erickson, Jacob Skov Olesen, Wil Besseling, Tadeáš Tadek, Danny List