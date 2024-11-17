Rory McIlroy crowned Race to Dubai champion for 2024 DP World Tour season and matches Seve Ballesteros' tally

Rory McIlroy has officially been confirmed as Race to Dubai champion for a sixth time and third successive year after another consistent season on the DP World Tour.

McIlroy arrived at the DP World Tour Championship with a 1,785-point advantage in the season-long standings, having won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and added four runner-up finishes during his DP World Tour campaign.

The 35-year-old claimed a share of third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship the previous week to extend his lead over closest challenger Thriston Lawrence, leaving the South African requiring a victory and for McIlroy to finish outside the top-11 in Dubai snatch the season-long title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, where Paul Waring claimed victory and Rory McIlroy secured a share of third.

The four-time DP World Tour winner's hopes quickly faded with rounds of 73 and 71 over the first two days at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with McIlroy's status as Race to Dubai champion officially confirmed when Lawrence ended the week on one under after a final-round 74 and out of contention for tournament victory.

McIlroy securing the Harry Vardon Trophy follows his Race to Dubai successes in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023 and matches the tally Ballesteros won during his record-breaking career, with the world No 3 now within two of Colin Montgomerie's all-time record of eight Order of Merit titles.

Emotional McIlroy: 'Means so much' to match Seve

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy's swing changes helped him produce some fantastic irons shots on the way to clinching the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy finished his 2024 in style with two trophies on Sunday after winning the season-ender in Dubai with a final-round 69 that saw off Rasmus Hojgaard by two shots.

He was emotional afterwards when asked about what matching his idol Ballesteros meant to him.

"It's really cool," he said, fighting back the tears.

"I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and Ryder Cup players. In the European locker room, all we have are quotes from Seve, we have a changing room with a Seve shirt from '95, the last Ryder Cup he played.

"He means so much to European golf and for me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy recovered from a bogey on the first to make four birdies in a row at the DP World Tour Championship and put himself in a strong position.

He added: "I'm up for [chasing Colin Montgomerie down]. I've just won my third in a row and I've really made it a priority with my schedule over the last few years to give myself a chance with the Race to Dubai and I don't see that being any different for the foreseeable future.

"I'm going to go for my seventh next year and try and chase Monty down."

How McIlroy won the Race to Dubai again

The Northern Irishman lost out by a shot at the season-opening Dubai Invitational, finishing tied-second behind Tommy Fleetwood after a final-hole bogey, only to bounce back a week later to successfully defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Rory McIlroy's final round at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic where he claimed his fourth title.

He extended his wait for a career Grand Slam at The Masters, ending tied-22nd as Scottie Scheffler raced to victory, with McIlroy failing to build on a strong start to the PGA Championship and finishing the week in a share of 12th.

McIlroy's best chance to end his major drought came at the US Open, where he squandered a two-shot lead over the closing holes to finish second behind Bryson DeChambeau, a finish he described as the "toughest day" of his 17-year professional career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a thrilling final round of the US Open at Pinehurst No 2, where Rory McIlroy missed out to Bryson DeChambeau for major glory.

He did not return to competitive action until his Genesis Scottish Open title defence a month later, where he claimed a share of fourth as Robert MacIntyre registered a home win, but then suffered a shock missed cut in The Open after rounds of 78 and 75 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy failed to convert a final-round lead on home soil at the Amgen Irish Open, ending second after Rasmus Hojgaard birdied four of his last five holes, then lost out to Billy Horschel in a play-off the following week at the BMW PGA Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look back at how Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel battled for victory at Wentworth.

A tied-25th finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was the only regular DP World Tour event this season that McIlroy finished worse than fifth, with a tied-third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship coming before wrapping up Race to Dubai glory in Dubai.

More DP World Tour success to come for McIlroy?

McIlroy's tally of four major titles is currently three behind Harry Vardon, two behind Faldo and one behind Ballesteros in the race to be the most successful European male golfer in history, with the former world No 1 confident of getting closer to their totals and also surpassing Montgomerie's Order of Merit record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of Rory McIlroy's 2024 victories at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship.

"I would like to go down as the most successful European of all time," McIlroy said ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this month. "Obviously Race to Dubai wins would count to that but also major championships and hopefully I've got a few more Ryder Cups ahead of me as well.

"That's something that I would like to do and I think is a goal that's quite attainable over the next 10 years. I'm very proud to be from Europe and have played on this tour [DP World Tour] and played on this tour consistently."

Image: McIlroy will be searching for an elusive fifth major victory in 2025

On how many Race to Dubai titles he could add, McIlroy said ahead of the season finale: "I think I'm focused on one year at a time. The last couple years I've recommitted to trying to win The Race to Dubai. I probably didn't play enough on the DP World Tour for a few years to really give myself a chance.

"I've really tried to recommit to making it something that's important to me. It's a pretty meaningful thing to do. You know, obviously trying to get to Monty's [Colin Montgomerie]'s number of eight, or maybe surpass, is definitely a goal in the future."

Watch Rory McIlroy in action on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream the DP World Tour and more with NOW.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search