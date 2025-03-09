DP World Tour: Scotland's Calum Hill wins Joburg Open after final-round 62 forces three-way play-off

Scotland's Calum Hill defeated home duo Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris in a play-off at the Joburg Open to secure his second DP World Tour title.

A par at the second extra hole was good enough for victory after Norris pulled his second shot into the water and Kruyswijk three-putted from 30 feet.

The trio had finished tied on 14 under par with Hill, who began the final round eight shots behind Norris, had made the most of a lucky bounce to birdie the 18th and complete a superb eight-under 62, the lowest round of the week.

Image: Hill shot the lowest round of the week on Sunday, an eight-under 62

Hill, whose win follows his victory at the Cazoo Classic in 2021 and moves him up to 11th in the Race to Dubai, said afterwards: "It's awesome. It was a fantastic day and then [to win] is the cherry on top.

"I got lucky with the bounce off the slope [on the 72nd hole] and made a nice five-footer and then it gave me a chance to have a go in this play-off.

"I think that might be my first play-off ever so it's nice to have a 1-0 record."

Kruyswijk birdied the 17th to join Hill on 14 under and then missed a birdie putt to win in regulation on the 18th before playing partner Norris holed from 20 feet to make it a three-way play-off.

After all three men parred the first extra hole, Norris found a fairway bunker on the second and dragged his approach into the water after his right foot slipped in the sand.

That ended his chances and after Hill safely two-putted from the back of the green, Kruyswijk missed his par attempt having charged his birdie putt three feet past the hole.

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli briefly held the outright lead when he birdied the ninth, 10th and 12th and holed out for his second eagle of the day on the 13th, but bogeyed the 15th and finished a shot outside the play-off.