Austrian Alpine Open: Nicolai von Dellingshausen wins first DP World Tour title as Kristoffer Reitan shoots 60

Nicolai von Dellingshausen secured a maiden DP World Tour title at the Austrian Alpine Open, despite a stunning final-round 60 from Kristoffer Reitan, who finished tied for second.

Von Dellingshausen's own brilliant burst of scoring around the turn on Sunday propelled him to a two-stroke win despite the best effort of Reitan, who threatened a final-day 59 as he set the clubhouse target.

A week on from coming from nine shots back to win the Soudal Open in a play-off, Reitan threatened similar when, eight shots off the lead to start the day, the Norwegian caught fire in the final round again.

Reitan turned in 29 after following up birdies at the second and fourth with four in a row from the sixth. He made another birdie on the 11th before pouring in his 34-foot putt on the difficult 12th to make it back-to-back gains and grab a share of the lead on 15 under.

A further birdie at the 15th meant Reitan needed to pick up just two more shots over the last three holes for a 59. The 27-year-old gave himself a good chance for an eagle at the 18th, only for his 26-foot putt to slide just by.

Von Dellingshausen started the day one shot off the lead but found himself three in front after 10 holes thanks to a birdie-eagle-birdie run from the eighth.

The German managed to then par his way home to finish the tournament on 19 under par, two clear of Reitan and long-time leader Marcel Schneider.

Von Dellingshausen did suffer a couple of late scares as his tee-shot at the 16th landed in a fairway bunker before he saved par from 10 feet, while his tee-shot at the 18th flew towards the penalty area but landed safely in the rough.

A closing par to finish the tournament saw him enter the winner's circle for the first time at this level.

"I can't describe it, honestly. I'm a little bit lost for words right now," he said. "I'm trying really hard not to cry. It's been such a tough journey the last two-and-a-half years with losing the card.

"It's all got me to this stage right here and now I'm here!

"Thanks to everyone who came out here and just watched and supported us. It kind of feels like a home tournament for me.

"I love playing in Austria. I always play well when I play here for some reason - must be the food!

"It was just amazing to have so many people coming out here cheering for us."