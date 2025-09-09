Tommy Fleetwood 'overwhelmed' by reaction to Tour Championship win with Tiger Woods and LeBron James among those to congratulate him

Tommy Fleetwood says he was "touched" by congratulatory words from Tiger Woods, LeBron James and more after winning his first PGA Tour title at the 164th attempt.

The Englishman triumphed at the PGA Tour's lucrative Tour Championship last month to secure the FedEx Cup and $10million (£7.4m) top prize.

Fifteen-time major champion Woods, basketball royalty James and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark all took to social media to salute Fleetwood after his three-shot win over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley in Atlanta.

The 34-year-old, who will tee it up for the first time since that victory at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, live on Sky Sports, said of the reaction from fellow sportspeople and the wider public: "I think the whole thing touched me more than anything, more than any particular person.

"You're in such a bubble when you're playing and very focused on the day. I did the two or three hours of commitments afterwards and a lot of people mentioned Tiger and LeBron's [posts]. I think that story built up quite a lot.

"I always try to say the right things to myself and the right things outwardly, to have the best attitude possible and be the best example.

"I probably underestimated at the time how much people appreciated it. Getting over the line and winning such a huge one, to see the story and how people reacted, it was the coolest thing, it really, really was.

"To see how many people it touched and how many people were a part of it was quite overwhelming.

"I [also] had the opportunity to show my kids what can happen - being an example that it can happen for you if you keep going."

'I've been lucky with the support I get'

Asked why he thinks he is such a popular player wherever he plays, Fleetwood told reporters: "It's so hard when you talk personally about yourself and why people might enjoy watching you or people like you. Hopefully it's because I'm a nice person.

"I've always tried to be myself and I'm lucky that I connect with people well for whatever reason. I've been lucky with support that I get. It's been very endearing.

"People have enjoyed watching me play golf as well. I think there's a sense of predictability about what happens and people like that."

Fleetwood had recorded 30 top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, including six in 2025, without securing a victory before his success at East Lake.

He added: "Of all the emotions that come with that win, definitely relief was part of it. I was just glad that I got one over the line. I think it was an amazing thing to achieve and an amazing tournament to win.

"There was a narrative building that I had been up there a lot and hadn't got it done. I would like to feel that it was that sort of journey to get my first [win].

"It took such a long time and I'm glad that that's done - it might take that long to win another. It's just nice that I'm off that list of people that hadn't won."

