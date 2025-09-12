BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy makes final-hole blunder to fall further behind halfway lead at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy failed to capitalise on a back-nine birdie charge as another final-hole blunder slipped him further off the halfway lead at the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy carded a double-bogey on the par-five last at Wentworth, following a bogey on the same hole on the opening day, to post a level-par 72 and drop eight strokes behind clubhouse leader Viktor Hovland.

The world No 2 recovered from posting three consecutive bogeys on his front nine to card five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn, only for his expensive finish to drop him back to three under.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy slipped down the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard after carding three consecutive bogeys on his front nine

McIlroy was part of a marquee Ryder Cup threeball alongside European teammates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm for the first two rounds, with 11 of Luke Donald's side in the field ahead of heading to Bethpage Black later this month.

Lowry is also on three under after a second-round 74 and Rahm is a shot closer after his three-under 68, while Hovland was the pick of the European players after a stunning final-hole eagle closed a bogey-free 66 and lifted him to 11 under.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How McIlroy lost ground and Hovland hit the front

McIlroy missed from 10 feet to save par at the third and dropped a shot at the par-five next, having missed the green in two and three-putted from the fringe, then hit the putter on his foot in frustration after dropping another shot at the par-three fifth.

The Masters champion started his fightback after draining a 30-foot birdie at the eighth, with McIlroy continuing to push forward by following a close-range birdie at the 10th by adding another from 15 feet at the next.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McIlroy failed to take advantage of the par-five 12th but birdied his next two holes to briefly get within three of the lead, before recovering from finishing near a bench off the 17th tee to lay up on the par five and scramble a par.

He sent his tee shot at the 18th into the trees and had to reload, with McIlroy finishing short of the green with his fourth shot and then missing his five-foot out to limit the damage to a bogey.

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking for back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour, following his Amgen Irish Open win on Sunday

McIlroy's finish means he has played the par fives in two-over so far this week, having completed them in a combined 50 under in his previous five starts at Wentworth, with the Northern Irishman declining to speak to the media post-round for the second successive day.

Lowry - another former winner of the BMW PGA Championship - mixed four birdies with six bogeys in his second round, while Rahm produced a birdie-birdie finish despite seeing his tee shot at the par-five last finish in a buggy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm made birdie on the par-five 18th hole at the BMW PGA Championship despite his ball landing in a buggy after his drive

All three were unable to match the exploits of Hovland, who followed three consecutive birdies from the fourth by adding another at the 16th before eagling the 18th for the second consecutive day.

"I can't remember when I chipped it and putted it as nicely as I did the last two days," Hovland said. "That goes a long way. Iron play was not so good yesterday and started ramping up towards the end of the round. Today was better.

Image: Viktor Hovland is in contention after round of 66 and 67 at Wentworth

"I still have to drive it a little bit better so I can get myself more iron shots from the fairway but really happy with the way I'm scoring. I'm super happy to be where I'm at and scoring-wise, it's incredible to be honest with you."

Hovland was a shot ahead of Pablo Larrazabal, who birdied three of his last five holes in a five-under 67, with Ryder Cup vice-captain Alex Noren within two of the Norwegian after posting a second-round 68.

Who will win the BMW PGA Championship? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Saturday ahead of full coverage from midday. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.