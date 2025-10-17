DP World India Championship: Tommy Fleetwood takes lead with Shane Lowry chasing as Rory McIlroy sits six shots off top

Tommy Fleetwood took inspiration from his Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry to edge into a one-shot lead at the DP World India Championship in Delhi.

The Englishman emulated his playing partner's opening-round 64 after getting off to a fast start on day two with five of his eight birdies coming in his opening nine holes.

Fleetwood was able to keep a bogey off his card as he finished 12 under, one ahead of Lowry who had four birdies and a bogey in a 69 which kept him just a stroke behind.

Fellow former Open champion Brian Harman joined Lowry in a tie for second after a seven-under 65.

"I feel like if I'm playing with Shane for the next two days, I'll be doing something right probably," said Fleetwood, who credited a post-round range session after his opening 68 for the improvement.

"I played better than yesterday [Thursday]. I wasn't happy with how I hit it towards the end yesterday so I hit some balls afterwards and I felt like today the swing was in a better place.

"I just felt like I wanted to hit some balls and do the drills I always do to try to get myself back to where I give myself a good chance of hitting good shots. The range closed at 5.30pm but I got enough time."

World No 2 Rory McIlroy found himself six off the lead after a second successive round of 69 which saw him rally from one over through 12 holes with four birdies coming home.

That put him in a share of 17th with Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland, who had a bogey-free 67.

McIlroy told Sky Sports: "Obviously not the best way to start the back nine. I felt like I recovered. I scrambled well in the front nine, I didn't play that good. And then two bogeys. I knew I had two par fives coming up and then I thought if I could birdie those and couple of more, get myself back in the tournament. And that's what I did, made a good birdie on the 13th after the two bogeys and then birdied the two par 5s and then I made a nice putt on 16 as well.

"A strong finish, got myself sort of back into the tournament, need a strong start on Saturday. But it was much better on the back nine.

"If I'm struggling to hit fairways with my two-iron, I'm not going to hit it with my driver.

"I think the same strategy, just have to hit a little closer with the second shots and not miss as many greens. If I can just sort of sharpen up a little bit and give myself a few more birdie looks for the weekend, maybe I'll be able to climb my way back closer to the leaders."

McIlroy, on his first visit to India, was greeted by the country's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar as he walked off the 18th green.

The pair had met previously at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship and McIlroy told the home nation's hero he was "looking forward to spending some time together".

