DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy plays down Tyrrell Hatton challenge in pursuit of Race to Dubai victory

Rory McIlroy insists he will only focus on his own performance as he looks to hold off Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton and claim a ‘Dubai double’ in the DP World Tour season finale.

McIlroy takes a share of the lead into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship, with a four-under 68 lifting him to 13 under alongside Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and top of a congested leaderboard at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The world No 2 is looking to win the DP World Tour season finale for a fourth time and successfully defend his title, with McIlroy also a big step closer to a seventh Race to Dubai crown and a fourth in as many years.

Hatton started the week as one of two players who could overtake him on the Order of Merit, requiring a victory and for McIlroy to finish outside the top eight, with the Englishman part of a six-way tie for third heading into an exciting final day.

"I'm in a better position than him [Hatton]," McIlroy said after his third round. "I'm focused on myself.

"If I go out and play the golf that I know I'm capable of, especially around this golf course, I know that it will be okay."

McIlroy has completed the career Grand Slam at The Masters, won the Amgen Irish Open in a play-off and helped Europe to Ryder Cup victory during a memorable 2025, with the 36-year-old now looking to move within one of Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles.

"It [defending his title] would be an amazing way to end the season," McIlroy added. "I knew coming out here for these two weeks, Dubai last week and this week, I needed to play well.

Image: A closer look at what Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton require to overtake Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings

"Marco [Penge] wasn't that far behind. Obviously Tyrrell [Hatton] wasn't that far behind. I knew I needed to come out here, play well. I played well when I needed to last week, especially at the weekend. I put myself in position to try to get another win here.

"I certainly could have coasted into these couple of weeks and enjoyed myself, but the Race to Dubai is important to me. It's important to me to try to get a little bit closer to Monty [Colin Montgomerie] and I've put myself in a great position to go and do that."

Image: Rory McIlroy is a six-time winner of the Harry Vardon Trophy

Marco Penge appears out of Race to Dubai contention after heading into the final day in tied-36th, having needed to finish a three-way share of second or better to have any chance of overtaking McIlroy, although Hatton remains in the title hunt after back-to-back 67s.

"Today's round has given me a chance," Hatton said. "I'll go out there and try and put another good round of golf together and see what happens."

Image: Tyrrell Hatton is chasing a ninth DP World Tour title

McIlroy must play 'front-footed' golf

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley on Rory McIlroy:

"He [McIlroy] has to keep going forward. As we saw at The Masters, he is much better doing that than holding back. He is better on the front foot.

"He is primed. He is not right on the top of his game - we have seen glimpses of that around some moderate stuff - but the course is suited to him. I am expecting him to go forward more tomorrow.

"I backed Fleetwood at the start of the week and I am still looking okay with him, but what a leaderboard! With seven of the European Ryder Cup team in the top 10, the cream has really come to the top.

"I think 17 under is the number [for victory], maybe even more. With the quality of players around you, all these Ryder Cup players, you would think one of those would ignite. It's going to be fun to watch."

