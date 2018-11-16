Charles Howell III opens up three-shot lead at RSM Classic in Georgia

Charles Howell III extended his advantage at the RSM Classic, where Cameron Champ produced a stunning finish to his second round in Georgia.

Latest leaderboard RSM Classic

Howell, without a PGA Tour victory since 2007, fired a blemish-free 64 on the Seaside course - one of two courses used this week at Sea Island - to get to 13 under and open up a three-shot lead over Champ and Jason Gore.

Gore recovered from an opening-hole bogey to card a seven-under 63, with Champ joining him in a share of second after closing his blemish-free round with four consecutive birdies.

Beginning on the back nine, Howell holed a 15-footer at the 14th and followed a two-putt gain at the next with another at the 16th, before birdieing the 18th to reach the turn in 31.

Howell drained a 20-footer at the fourth and converted an even longer putt on his penultimate hole to increase his cushion, while Champ fired seven birdies to bolster his hopes of a second win of the season.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Champ bogeyed the second but drained a 30-footer at the sixth and closed out his front nine with back-to-back birdies, before making a tap-in gain at the 12th and picking up shots on each of his last four holes.

Nick Watney is five off the lead and in fourth spot following a second-round 64 on the Plantation course, while Brian Harman, David Hearn and Ryan Blaum lie in tied-fifth.

Graeme McDowell sits in a share of eighth and six off the pace, with Webb Simpson a further stroke back after posting a second successive 68.

Watch the RSM Classic throughout the weekend on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6.30pm via the red button.