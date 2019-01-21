Adam Long claims shock maiden PGA Tour title at Desert Classic

Adam Long claimed a shock victory in California

Adam Long claimed his first professional victory and maiden PGA Tour title with a shock victory at the Desert Classic.

Final leaderboard Desert Classic

The world No 417, who has missed the cut in three of his first four starts this season, came through a final-round battle with Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin to snatch a one-shot win.

Long, 31, fired a seven-under 65 on the Stadium Course at PGA West, birdieing four of his final seven holes in calm conditions to close out a bogey-free round in California.

Long struck seven birdies in a bogey-free round on Sunday

Playing partners Mickelson and Hadwin shared second spot on 25 under with Talor Gooch, who fired a round-of-the-day 64, a further shot back in fourth ahead of Dominic Bozzelli.

Mickelson began the day with a two-stroke lead and recovered from three-putting the first to pick up a shot at the next, before adding a close-range gain at the par-five fifth and holed a 10-footer at the seventh.

Phil Mickelson led after each of the previous three rounds

The five-time major champion found water off the ninth tee and missed from 10 feet to save par, as Hadwin - who had birdied three of his previous four holes - added another from halve the distance to reach the turn in 31 and two clear.

Hadwin almost holed out from the 11th fairway and tapped in for birdie to go three clear, but failed to get up-and-down from the rough to save par at the 13th.

Adam Hadwin finished inside the top three for the third year running

Long posted a front-nine 33 and followed birdies at the 11th and 14th with a chip-in from off the 15th green, while Mickelson posted back-to-back gains from the 15th to leave the trio tied on 25 under heading to the par-four last.

As Hadwin got up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make par and Mickelson shaved the edge of the hole with his 35-foot birdie try, Long converted from 15 feet to secure his maiden PGA Tour title.

Mickelson narrowly missed out on a 44th PGA Tour title

Defending champion Jon Rahm ended five strokes back in sixth spot after a five-under 67, while Justin Rose ended his first appearance of the year in a share of 34th.