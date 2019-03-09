Rory McIlroy optimistic of successful Arnold Palmer Invitational title defence

3:16 Rory McIlroy was delighted with the standard of his golf at Bay Hill as he thrust himself into contention to make a successful title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Rory McIlroy was delighted with the standard of his golf at Bay Hill as he thrust himself into contention to make a successful title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy believes he is ready to capitalise on his good form and seal his first victory of 2019, after he charged into contention for a successful title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy began and finished strongly, including birdies at three of the last four holes, as he mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish on Saturday to post a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse target at eight under.

The 29-year-old, whose most recent title came at Bay Hill last year, has enjoyed top-five finishes in each of his four appearances on the PGA Tour this year and sees no reason why he can't seal victory on Sunday.

Maybe tomorrow is the day that I can put it all together and shoot another good round of golf and hopefully that will be good enough. Rory McIlroy

Asked about his emotions ahead of the final round, McIlroy told Sky Sports: "I am feeling good. This was a great round to play to get myself back into contention.

"I am feeling good about my game. I have been feeling good all year.

"It is just a matter of doing the right things and doing them day after day and if I do all those maybe tomorrow is the day.

Rory McIlroy is relishing the chance to win around Bay Hill for the second year running

"Maybe tomorrow is the day that I can put it all together and shoot another good round of golf and hopefully that will be good enough."

McIlroy, who struggled from tee to green during the first round, revealed he had worked hard on the range to iron out his takeaway and was pleased to see the rewards as he birdied four of the opening six holes.

The Northern Irishman's only blot in his round was a bogey at the par-four eighth but, after six successive pars, the four-time major champion finished with three further gains, including a closing birdie, and he was particularly pleased with one facet of his game.

"I am definitely feeling very comfortable with the cut shot," he said.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"Honestly, the way the greens are, they are so firm and they are getting so fast, the only way I feel like I can stop the ball on the greens is by playing high cuts.

"I hit a lot of those shots today and they paid off."

Watch live coverage of Sunday's final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm.