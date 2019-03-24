Paul Casey targets Masters after Valspar Championship win

Paul Casey proudly displays the trophy after winning the Valspar Championship once again

Paul Casey is looking forward to next month's Masters after retaining the Valspar Championship crown with a hard-fought victory at Palm Harbor.

The 41-year-old Englishman became the first man to defend the title on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and claimed his third PGA Tour win in the process.

He is now looking forward to attempting to claim his first major victory at Augusta National, where his best finish is tied for fourth in 2016.

Casey admitted his performance this week had been "mega" for his confidence and believes he has a good chance in The Masters if he can maintain his form.

"I feel good," he told Sky Sports. "I've got to play like that. I drove the ball so well this week, these fairways are so narrow. Drive it like that [and] I've got a very, very good chance.

"Clean up the putting a little bit and I need someone like Rory (McIlroy) and Dustin (Johnson) to maybe not play their best because I'm not sure I can beat them when they are on their best game - I give them full credit, I'm not as good as they are - but I've got a good chance."

Casey could only manage a one-over 72 in testing conditions for the final round of the Valspar Championship, but it was good enough to give him a one-shot cushion over Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen after Dustin Johnson's challenge fizzled out.

"It was messy but this golf course is so difficult," added Casey, who became the third successive European winner on the PGA Tour following on from Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy.

Casey celebrates after tapping in the winning putt

"I did make errors, but we look at it holistically, we are looking at 72 holes as much as we can.

"It was hard work. In my mind I was going up against the world No 1 - it was beat him and I've probably got this - and it turned out to be a very different scenario as Dustin struggled today and I feel so good right now."

Luke Donald's challenge also faded as he carded a two-over 73 to finish in a tie for ninth place but the Englishman was content with his week's work in only his second tournament of the year as he continues his return after a lengthy lay-off with a back problem.

"Really delighted," he said. "Obviously could have gone a little bit better today - a couple of squirly shots that cost me - but there were a lot of positives.

"[There was] a little bit of rust, a little bit of pressure that I haven't felt in a long time and just controlling those nerves and that anxiety under pressure.

"It's a tough game and it takes a little bit of time to get back into that kind of groove. Otherwise [I'm] feeling very healthy and that's a big bonus for this week.

"This was a great tournament. I will take all the positives from it and learn from some of the mistakes and we'll march on to the Valero (Texas Open) in a couple of weeks."