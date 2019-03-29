Rory McIlroy relishing Tiger Woods showdown at WGC Match Play

1:01 Rory McIlroy reflects on a comfortable victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and looks ahead to a last-16 meeting with Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy reflects on a comfortable victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and looks ahead to a last-16 meeting with Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy is relishing the chance to take on Tiger Woods after both players progressed to the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The world No 4, who only needed to avoid defeat against Matt Fitzpatrick at Austin Country Club to reach the knockout stages, saw off his former Ryder Cup team-mate 4&2 to top Group 4.

McIlroy will now face Woods on Saturday morning, having never previously played the former world No 1 in a competitive match play contest.

McIlroy won this event in 2015, beating Gary Woodland in the final

The pair played together alongside Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the Genesis Open in February and went out in the final group at the 2018 Tour Championship, where Woods won his 80th PGA Tour title, with McIlroy looking forward to facing him in a different format.

"I just hope I put up a better fight than I did in Atlanta last year," McIlroy said. "I didn't have much of a game that day.

"Look, it's exciting. It's exciting for the tournament. I'm sure it's going to be exciting for us. I feel good about my game. I played well all year and I've continued to do that this week.

"It's definitely going to be one of those ones where I need to go out there and stick to my game plan, and not really look at what he does until I maybe have to towards the end."

Woods had to beat Patrick Cantlay and hope Aaron Wise defeated Brandt Snedeker to qualify, with the 14-time major champion recovering from going two down to beat Cantlay 4&2 to top Group 13.

"I was fortunate enough to have things go my way," Woods said. "I needed to win my match and have Aaron (Wise) beat Sneds (Brandt Snedeker) so [I'm] very fortunate to move through.

Woods posted three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch on his way to victory

"We've played tournaments together, battled each other down the stretch at events, but never in a match-play situation, so this will be fun.

"I'm thankful for the format because I'd be going home yesterday. So I get a chance to play tomorrow morning and hopefully I can play well enough to continue advancing."

