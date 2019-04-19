Dustin Johnson shares clubhouse lead before storms at RBC Heritage

Dustin Johnson continued his strong start at the RBC Heritage

Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo grabbed a share of the clubhouse lead before thunderstorms saw play suspended at the RBC Heritage.

The world No 1 carded a four-under 67 on Friday morning to get to seven under alongside Grillo, who fired an albatross on his way to matching Johnson's total.

Despite tee times being brought forward to get as play in as possible, only 42 players finished their second rounds before play was suspended at 12.48pm local time (5.48pm BST).

Charley Hoffman is two off the pace after a two-under 70

Overnight leader Shane Lowry made a fast start to his round to move into top spot when play was halted, following his opening-round 65 with birdies on his first two holes to get to eight under.

More to follow...