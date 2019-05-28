Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods in Featured Groups

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both in action

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are part of a star-studded field at the Memorial Tournament, live on Sky Sports, where seven of the world's top 10 feature.

McIlroy arrives at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event in Ohio off the back of nine top-10s in his last 10 starts, while Woods returns to action looking to add to his five Muirfield victories and register a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title.

Woods has been grouped for the first two days alongside world No 3 Justin Rose - the highest-ranked player in the field - and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who came through a three-man play-off to win last year's event.

Woods registered the most recent of his five Memorial victories in 2012

Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of action across the four days, with Featured Groups coverage live from 1pm for the first two rounds on Sky Sports Golf. Coverage switches to the red button from 3pm on Thursday and Friday, before returning to the front channel from 6pm, ahead of full coverage from 7.30pm.

Woods' threeball headlines Thursday's Featured Group action, with the other marquee group for the opening round seeing McIlroy play with fellow FedExCup winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Friday's offering includes FedExCup leader Matt Kuchar, who tees off with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, with a Twitter vote to decide the other group.

Thursday

1.15pm Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Spieth has posted top-10 finishes in his last two starts

1.26pm Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

Friday

1.26pm Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

Other group TBD by Twitter vote

Watch the Memorial Tournament throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.