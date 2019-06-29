Rocket Mortgage Classic: Nate Lashley moves six clear in Detroit

2:22 Patrick Reed reflects on an encouraging putting display and making a big move up the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic Patrick Reed reflects on an encouraging putting display and making a big move up the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley continued to take advantage of his last-minute entry into the Rocket Mortgage Classic by increasing his lead heading into the final round in Michigan.

Lashley, who failed to qualify for the inaugural edition of the event but was added to the field as an alternate, followed up rounds of 63 and 67 with a stunning bogey-free 63 on Saturday.

The American birdie-filled round at Detroit Golf Club took him to 23 under and six clear of nearest challenger J.T Poston, leaving him closing in on a wire-to-wire victory and maiden PGA Tour title.

Nate Lashley has only posted two worldwide top-10s since August 2017

Poston birdieing three of his last five holes to post a six-under 66, with Cameron Tringale a further shot back in third ahead of former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Lashley went into the weekend with a one-shot advantage but quickly extended his cushion by rolling in a 12-footer at the first and posting back-to-back gains from the fourth.

Lashley only found out he was in the field for this week's event on Wednesday

The world No 353 almost holed his approach into the par-five seventh on his way to another birdie, seeing him reach the turn in 32, with Lashley picking up further shots at the 10th and 12th.

Lashley posted a close-range gain at the par-five 12th and made another from 10 feet at the 17th to go five under, before the 36-year-old closed out his blemish-free card with a birdie at the last.

Poston mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish to ensure he would go out alongside Lashley in the final group on Sunday, with Tringale dropping back to 16 under after finding water off the 18th tee on his way to a closing bogey.

Reed bolstered his hopes of a first top-10 finish of the year after posting nine birdies and making more than 120 feet of putts on his way to a seven-under 65, while Rory Sabbatini is nine strokes off the pace in the group of four players tied-fifth.

Reed's last victory came at the 2018 Masters

Who will win the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Watch the final round on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event.