Mayakoba Golf Classic: Matt Kuchar makes hole-in-one in Mexico

Matt Kuchar signed off his title defence in style at the Mayakoba Golf Classic with a hole-in-one during the weather-delayed final round in Mexico.

Kuchar's hopes of retaining his trophy were all-but ended with a third-round 73, which did not begin until Sunday morning after heavy rain wiped out Thursday's action, although made a big move up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 62 later in the day.

The world No 22 followed an opening-hole birdie with back-to-back gains from the fifth before continuing his fast start at the par-three eighth.

Kuchar attacked the flag with his tee shot and watched it pitch four feet from the flag before trickling into the cup for an unlikely ace.

The hole-in-one was followed by four birdies in a five-hole stretch after the turn from Kuchar and was one of two aces in the space of a few minutes at El Camaleon Golf Club, with Brian Gay also holing his tee shot at the par-three 10th.

Another one. 🤯@BrianGayPGA makes an #ULTRAace on the par-3 10th moments after Matt Kuchar's hole-in-one on No. 8. pic.twitter.com/XUBlfHcv00 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2019

Watch the conclusion of the weather-delayed final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic live on Monday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.