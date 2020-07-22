Sky Sports Golf podcast: Will Jon Rahm win majors after world No 1?

Jon Rahm moved to world No 1 with victory at the Memorial Tournament

Mark Roe has backed Jon Rahm to win multiple major championships after becoming the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to move to world No 1.

Rahm leapfrogged Rory McIlroy into world No 1 with a three-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament, making him the fifth-youngest golfer in history to move top of the rankings.

The 25-year-old is now a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, adding to his six European Tour titles, with Roe - who featured in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast alongside Wayne 'Radar' Riley and Josh Antmann - believing it's only a matter of time before he celebrates major success.

Rahm was congratulated by Jack Nicklaus on the 18th green after his victory

"Right now I think he just wants to sit back and enjoy following his childhood hero, the person he has idolised from the minute he started play golf, in getting to world No 1," Roe told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"It's a lot more changeable nowadays and there's a lot more people that with a win can jump up there and claim that spot back, but the amazing thing about Rahm is that it's just four years and 27 days since he was the world No 1 amateur for nearly a year.

"It's an incredible achievement in that short period of time. He's a global player and travels all around the world to play. He won our DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour, he's won two Spanish Opens, two Irish Opens and he can win anywhere and on different courses.

Rahm won the European Tour's Race to Dubai after winning the DP World Tour Championship in November

"This golf course at Murifeid Village was like a major, which bodes amazingly well for him coming into the major season. This guy is going to win major championships, maybe this year or maybe next year, but he's absolutely worthy of being world No 1."

As well as discussing Rahm's victory in Ohio, the panel looked back at Bryson DeChambeau's quintuple-bogey and Phil Mickleson's interesting course strategy, plus give their verdict on impressive performances from a couple of rising English stars.

Radar provides insight about the healthy and safety protocols at Close House this week ahead of the Betfred British Masters, with the show also taking a closer look at what there is to look forward to in the UK Swing.

