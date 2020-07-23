Dustin Johnson puts four balls into water in two holes at 3M Open

Dustin Johnson's hopes of bouncing back from a forgettable week at the Memorial Tournament did not last long after he made a shocking start to the 3M Open.

The former world No 1 suffered an early exit at Muirfield Village last week, after posting back-to-back 80s over the first two rounds, and he suffered another calamitous front nine at TPC Twin Cities before later withdrawing.

Making his tournament debut in Minneapolis, Johnson missed a six-foot chance at the 10th - his opening hole - and saw a birdie at the 12th cancelled out with a bogey at the 16th, only to plummet down the leaderboard over his next two holes.

Johnson found water off the tee on his way to a double-bogey at the 17th, before also ending up in the hazard when trying to reach the par-five 18th green in two.

After taking a penalty drop, Johnson's second approach - his fourth shot - suffered a similar fate and then his next attempt also went into the drink, the fourth shot into water in the space of two holes.

Johnson eventually reached the 18th green at the fourth time of asking, his eighth shot, with an impressive up-and-down salvaging an ugly quadruple-bogey nine and seeing him reach the turn in 42.

Further bogeys at the second and third briefly took him to nine over, before he decided to withdraw due to a back injury after closing his opening-round 78 with a 20-foot birdie at the ninth - his final hole.

