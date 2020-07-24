Tiger Woods to miss WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis

Tiger Woods to sit out of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Tiger Woods has decided to sit out of next week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational to prepare for a busy finish to the PGA Tour season.

Woods said he needed 'more reps' after a tied-40th finish at the Memorial Tournament, his first PGA Tour appearance since February due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, although has elected not to feature in a star-studded field at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

The decision means the 15-time major champion will head to the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 6-9 - the opening major of the year - having played just four competitive rounds in the past five-and-a-half months and three PGA Tour events in 2020.

Woods has dropped to world No 14 after playing a limited schedule

In a short statement on Twitter, Woods said: "Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs."

The reigning Masters champion is a four-time winner of the PGA Championship, having followed back-to-back victories in 1999 and 2000 with successive titles in 2006 and 2007, while Woods remains one win away from a history-making 83rd PGA Tour title.

Woods is currently 42nd in the FedExCup standings and will need to break inside the top 30 over the coming weeks to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, where he won in 2018 to end a five-year winless run.

The world's top five players have all committed to the World Golf Championship event, where Brooks Koepka returns as defending champion after seeing off Rory McIlroy in the final round last year to claim a three-stroke victory.

McIlroy ended last year's event in tied-fourth, before going on to win the FedExCup play-offs

Jon Rahm will make his first appearance since turning world No 1 after winning at Muirfield Village last week, while Dustin Johnson is on the entry list despite having to withdraw from the 3M Open through injury.

Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to feature in the strong line-up, with the event having a $10.5m (£8.25m) prize purse.

