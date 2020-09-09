Does Dustin Johnson need more major wins for career recognition?

Dustin Johnson was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2020

Dustin Johnson celebrated another significant milestone by securing the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot for the first time, but does his career get enough recognition?

The world No 1 secured a three-shot victory in the season finale at East Lake, his third victory in a spell of eight starts that also includes runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship.

Johnson is a 23-time winner on the PGA Tour and has secured at least one victory every season since 2008, although has been unable to add to his major tally since his maiden triumph at the 2016 US Open.

Johnson has registered 18 major top-10s during his career

The 36-year-old has finished runner-up in three of his last five major appearances without reaching the winner's circle, with the Sky Sports Golf podcast debating whether he needs more major victories to add credibility to his golfing CV.

"If they want to be greats, they have to stack up the majors." Rob Lee told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "If DJ finishes his career with $200million in the bank and 28 PGA Tour wins or however many he gets, if he only has one major then there'll always be that asterisk after his career.

"One major for him is not enough, he's that good of a player. You have to remember that during the second round of the Tour Championship he was all over the place, but shot an amazing level-par to keep himself in it. He then started gunning the driver and when he drives like that, he's hard to beat.

"For him to only have one major to this point is underwhelming. That's why there's the caveat at the end of the Dustin Johnson career view and he's got to fix that, but he's still got time to do it."

Johnson has runner-up finishes in all four majors

As well as discussing Johnson's impressive run of results and looking back at the big talking points from the Tour Championship, the panel dissect another near-miss for Martin Kaymer at the Andalucia Masters and how tough conditions were for the players at Valderrama.

The guests praise Jordan Smith's decision to withdraw from last week's European Tour event and the challenges facing players "inside the bubble", plus offer their predictions for this week's events live on Sky Sports.

