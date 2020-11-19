PNC Championship: Tiger Woods to make debut alongside son Charlie

Tiger Woods will play alongside his son in the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has added an extra event to his 2020 schedule by confirming he will make his tournament debut at the PNC Championship next month.

Woods will partner his son, Charlie, in the unique team event from December 19-20, where 20 major winners compete alongside a family member in a two-day 36-hole scramble.

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will host the tournament, formerly known as the PNC Father Son Challenge, with Justin Thomas, Gary Player and defending champion Bernhard Langer among the other players in action.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship".

Charlie Woods will feature compete alongside his dad, Tiger Woods, for the first time

Only players who have won a major championship or The Players Championship are eligible to enter a team, while their partner must not hold a PGA Tour card and be a family member.

Thomas will partner his father Mike - a PGA professional - and Annika Sorenstam will be paired with her dad, while Player will again tee it up alongside his grandson.

Justin Thomas will also make his tournament debut at the event

Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, Matt Kuchar, Tom Lehman, Greg Norman, Mark O'Meara, Nick Price, Vijay Singh and Lee Trevino are the other players currently confirmed to be taking part.

Woods has only competed nine times on the PGA Tour during a condensed 2020 calendar, with his best finish being a share of ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open in February.

