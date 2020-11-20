RSM Classic: Robert Streb two ahead of Camilo Villegas in Georgia

2:07 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Robert Streb opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the RSM Classic, as Camilo Villegas maintained his strong start in Georgia.

Streb carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 63 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island - one of two courses being used in the event - to get to 14 under, finishing with back-to-back gains to set the clubhouse target.

The world No 380 was briefly four ahead until Villegas eagled the last to post a second-round 66 and get within two, with Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire a further shot back in a share of third.

Harris English carded a second successive 66 to join Kyle Stanley in tied-fifth ahead of Zach Johnson, with Bernd Wiesberger leading the European interest and sits six adrift in a share of eighth.

Harris English mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey during his second round

Streb birdied the second and added four more in a five-hole stretch from the fourth to reach the turn in 31, before following a long-range birdie at the 12th by holing a three-footer at the next.

The American got up and down from the sand to save par at the 15th and made a close-range birdie at the 17th, with a tap-in birdie at the last after missing his eagle attempt equalling the joint-low round of the day.

Villegas was two under for his round with five hole to play, only to make a late jump up the leaderboard after making short birdies at the 14th and 15th and rolling in a 15-foot eagle at the last.

Kevin Kisner is the best-placed of those playing his second round on the Seaside Course, with a second successive 68 lifting him inside the top-10, while overnight co-leader Matt Wallace dropped to tied-11th after a one-under 71 on the Plantation Course.

Matt Wallace is without his regular caddie Dave McNeilly this week after he tested positive for coronavirus

Tyrrell Hatton heads into the weekend on five under and alongside Swedish duo Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren, while Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry are among those a further shot back and Tommy Fleetwood on the cut-mark with world No 6 Webb Simpson.

Three birdies in the last four holes briefly took Justin Rose to three under for the week, only for him to bogey the last and miss the cut by a shot, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Knox and Danny Willett all also making an early exit.

