Mayakoba Golf Classic: Emiliano Grillo moves four clear in Mexico

Emiliano Grillo fired a round-of-the-day 63 to race into a four-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The Argentine made the most of scoring-friendly conditions at El Camaleon Golf Club, with four birdies in his last seven holes taking him to 13 under and pulling him clear of the chasing pack.

A final-hole bogey saw Tony Finau drop into a share of second alongside Tom Hoge and Scotland's Russell Knox sits a further stroke back in fourth, with Andy Ogletree in the group on seven under with three holes remaining when play was suspended due to darkness.

Tony Finau is still searching for a second PGA Tour win

A delay due to the threat of lightning earlier in the day left 18 players unable to complete their second rounds when play was halted at 6.10pm local time, with play set to resume on Saturday morning at 8am.

Grillo birdied three of his first four holes and followed a gain at the eighth by rolling in a 15-footer at the ninth to reach the turn in 31, before cancelling out a bogey at the 10th with three straight birdies from the 13th.

Emiliano Grillo's only previous win came at the Frys.com Open in 2015

The 28-year-old added a ninth birdie of the day at the par-four 17th to further extend his advantage, putting the world No 173 in a strong position to claim a second PGA Tour title and first since 2015.

Hoge posted a four-under 67 and Finau a second-round 66 to both get to nine under, with Knox a further shot behind after following a six-under 65 with a two-under 69 on Friday morning.

Russell Knox is on eight under after finishing his second round with a bogey

Defending champion Brendon Todd is in the group on six under that also contains Viktor Hovland and world No 3 Justin Thomas - the highest-ranked player in the field - is 10 back after a four-under 67, while Brooks Koepka faces an anxious wait to see whether he has made the cut on level-par.

Watch the Mayakoba Golf Classic throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 7pm via the red button, before switching to Sky Sports Golf at 9pm.