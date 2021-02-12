AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jordan Spieth maintains PGA Tour to hold halfway lead in California

2:21 A look back at the best of the action from Jordan Spieth's second-round 67 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A look back at the best of the action from Jordan Spieth's second-round 67 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Spieth continued his resurgence in form to move into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The three-time major champion followed an opening-round 65 at Pebble Beach with a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill on Friday, birdieing four of his last six holes to head into the weekend on 12 under.

Spieth - without a win since The Open in 2017 and in danger of dropping out of the world's top 100 until a tied-fourth finish at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open - holds a narrow advantage over Daniel Berger, who made an eagle and three birdies in a five-hole stretch on his way to a six-under 66 at Pebble Beach.

Daniel Berger is chasing a fourth PGA Tour victory

Sweden's Henrik Norlander sits two strokes back in third, while English duo Paul Casey and Tom Lewis are three shots off the pace in tied-fourth alongside first-round leader Patrick Cantlay.

Beginning on the back nine and in breezier conditions than the opening day, Spieth started with four straight pars before following a five-foot birdie at the 14th by pitching to close range and picking up a shot at the 17th.

Jordan Spieth mixed six birdies with a lone bogey during his second round at Pebble Beach

Spieth bounced back from a three-putt bogey at the first to post back-to-back gains from the fourth, with a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventh and long-range birdie at the eighth seeing him set the clubhouse target.

Berger made a steady start to his round at Pebble Beach but went on a blistering run of scoring over his second nine, draining a 25-footer at the third and converting a 15-foot birdie from the fringe at the fifth.

The world No 15 chipped in for eagle from just off the sixth green and added a 15-foot birdie at the iconic par-three seventh, before holing a 10-footer to save par at the eighth and stay within one of the lead.

Cantlay was unable to replicate his record-equalling 62 from the first round, as he double-bogeyed his opening hole on his way to a one-over 73 to drop the American back to nine under.

Patrick Cantlay heads into the weekend three strokes adrift

Lewis briefly got within two of the lead until he posted bogeys either side of a chip-in eagle at Spyglass Hill's seventh hole, while Casey birdied the last to close a second-round 67 at Pebble Beach.

Scotland's Russell Knox is four back on eight under, while Phil Mickelson - a five-time winner at Pebble Beach - dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch on his back nine and then quadruple-bogeyed the last to shoot 80 and miss the cut.

