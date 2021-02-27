WGC-Workday: Viktor Hovland rues 'brain fart' after finishing second round with quadruple-bogey

1:28 Viktor Hovland suffered a costly finish to his second round at the WGC-Workday Championship by carding a quadruple-bogey eight on his final hole Viktor Hovland suffered a costly finish to his second round at the WGC-Workday Championship by carding a quadruple-bogey eight on his final hole

Viktor Hovland slipped down the leaderboard at the WGC-Workday Championship after being unable to build on a blistering start in Florida.

The Norweigan posted five consecutive birdies in his first six holes at The Concession Club, with back-to-back gains from the seventh taking him to seven under for the day and briefly within two of the lead.

Hovland then racked up an ugly quadruple-bogey at the par-four ninth - his final hole - after hacking out of the bushes into the bunker and then thinning his next shot to an unplayable lie, with a three-under 69 seeing him head into the weekend seven strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.

"I mean I felt like I did a good job of going through my options and not really stressing too much," Hovland told Sky Sports. "The one brain fart there was that I tried to play the hero shot from the lip of the bunker.

"I hit a terrible shot and the second shot is where all the trouble starts. I just need to catch it a little bit cleaner and hit it on the green, then I'd shoot 65. It's just small margins."

Bryson DeChambeau is a further stroke off the pace despite posting a score 13 shots better than the opening day, with the US Open bouncing back from an opening-round 77 to match Collin Morikawa's joint-low round-of-the-day 64.

"It's just a tale of golf, you can have both ends of the stick," DeChambeau said. "I didn't play terrible yesterday, I just didn't get anything going my way, especially on that back nine. Had some bad mistakes and that's what happened.

Bryson DeChambeau is tied-20th at the halfway stage

"I definitely didn't feel like I shot 5 over yesterday. I knew coming into this today just keep your head down and keep going in the right direction, try to keep going in the right direction making the same swing

"It was a lot of perseverance, my caddie kept me strong and we just kept plodding along and making some great putts out there."

