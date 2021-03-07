Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau pips Lee Westwood to one-shot victory at Bay Hill

Bryson DeChambeau claimed a narrow victory at Bay Hill

Bryson DeChambeau came through a thrilling final-round tussle with Lee Westwood to secure a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Final leaderboard Arnold Palmer Invitational

The US Open champion posted a one-under 71 on a gripping Sunday at Bay Hill to end the week on 11 under and register a second win of the PGA Tour season, moving him top of the FedExCup standings.

DeChambeau finished a shot clear of overnight leader Westwood, who mixed two birdies with three bogeys in a closing 73, with Canada's Corey Conners a further two strokes back in third after a two-over 74.

Lee Westwood, a 25-time winner on the European Tour, was looking for his first PGA Tour title since the 2010 St Jude Classic

Jordan Spieth bogeyed three of his last four holes to finish tied-fourth alongside Andrew Putnam and Richy Werenski, while Tyrrell Hatton carded a five-over 77 to end his title defence in a share of 21st.

DeChambeau narrowly avoided going out of bounds off the first tee on his way to an opening-hole bogey and holed a nine-footer to save par at the third, where Westwood failed to convert from a similar distance and dropped a shot after a wild drive.

Bryson DeChambeau posted rounds of 67, 71, 68 and 71 to secure Bay Hill victory

A 35-foot birdie at the fourth moved DeChambeau into a share of the lead and Westwood squandered an opportunity to pick up a shot from inside ten feet at the next, before both players birdied the par-five sixth in completely different ways.

DeChambeau smashed a 377-yard drive over the water into a fairway bunker and recovered form missing the green with his second to chip to four feet, while Westwood got up and down from much further back to make a birdie of his own.

0:51 Bryson DeChambeau took the aggressive route over the water at Bay Hill's iconic par-five sixth, leaving himself less than 90 yards from the flag. Bryson DeChambeau took the aggressive route over the water at Bay Hill's iconic par-five sixth, leaving himself less than 90 yards from the flag.

The Englishman dropped a shot at the seventh to reach the turn one back and holed from seven feet at the tenth to avoid falling further behind, while DeChambeau drained a 50-footer to save par at the next after nearly finding water off the tee and sending his approach into the sand.

Westwood holed a 30-foot birdie at the 12th and responded to a three-putt bogey from the edge of the 14th green by making a 20-footer to scramble a par at the next, but then failed to convert a six-foot birdie opportunity at the par-five 16th.

DeChambeau salvaged par at the 16th after being plugged in a bunker and forced to lay up, keeping him one ahead, before holing from six feet to save par at the last to complete an eighth PGA Tour victory.