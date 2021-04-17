RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink stays five ahead in pursuit of eighth PGA Tour title

2:14 The best of the action from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links The best of the action from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links

Stewart Cink took full command of the RBC Heritage after retaining a five-shot advantage heading into the final round in South Carolina.

Latest leaderboard RBC Heritage

The former major champion broke the tournament's 54-hole record by posting a two-under 69 and moving to 18 under, ensuring a commanding lead over closest challenger Collin Morikawa.

Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Cink bounced back from missing a five-footer to save par at the third by holing a 25-footer at the next and then got up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five fifth.

Cink carded a two-under 69 in his third round

Cink squandered several birdie opportunities around the turn but converted from ten feet at the 14th to extend his lead to six, only to waste a putt from inside four feet at the par-five next.

The 47-year-old posted pars over his final three holes to break the tournament's 54-hole record, set by Justin Leonard in 2002, while PGA Champion Morikawa birdied four of his last six holes to post a four-under 67.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I've got to put some pressure on him at the beginning," Morikawa said. "If I go out and shoot even par like I did on the front nine today, it's not going to get the job done no matter how many birdies I make on the back. I'm going to probably need a little help from him [Cink]."

Morikawa sits on 13 under ahead of Grillo, who mixed four birdies with two bogeys in a two-under 69, while Matt Wallace lies seven strokes back in tied-fourth with Sungjae Im. Webb Simpson - who carded a round-of-the-day 64 - is on 10 under alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Harold Varner III and Corey Conners.

Who will win the RBC Heritage? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.