Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth moves one ahead as Phil Mickelson misses cut at Colonial

Jordan Spieth takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at a weather-affected Charles Schwab Challenge, as Phil Mickelson suffered an early exit in Texas.

Spieth followed an opening-round 63 with a four-under 66 on Friday at Colonial Country Club to continue his bogey-free start to the week and reach 11 under, edging the 2016 champion ahead of nearest challenger Jason Kokrak.

The three-time major champion made a nine-foot birdie at the second, just before play was halted for nearly two and a half hours due to the threat of lightning, with Spieth draining a 25-footer at the next soon after play resumed at 4.15pm local time (10.15pm BST).

Jordan Spieth is chasing a second win in as many months in Texas, having won the Valero Texas Open in April

Spieth converted from 12 feet at the sixth and posted a 20-foot birdie at the 14th to move into the solo lead, with the former world No 1 then holing a 15-footer from the fringe to save par at the last and maintain his blemish-free scorecard.

"I came out of the rain delay and I made a nice putt on 3, and really felt like I had a chance to birdie almost every hole on that front nine and even into the back nine," Spieth said. "I didn't swing it as well. I wasn't really completing it and it wasn't feeling great. I knew I was going to kind of have to manage my way around the golf course a little bit, and fortunately did a really great job of that."

Kokrak had set the initial clubhouse target after signing for a second successive 65, while first-round co-leader Sergio Garcia signed for a second-round 69 to sit three off the pace in tied-third alongside Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire.

"I would love to be two or three better without a doubt," Garcia said. "The back nine was a little bit of a fight where things didn't want to happen, and unfortunately the front, a lot of close misses or near misses. I think overall, I feel good about the way I'm hitting the ball. I feel comfortable."

Sergio Garcia claimed his first PGA Tour victory at Colonial in 2001

Four birdies in the last five holes helped Charley Hoffman to a round-of-the-day 62 and took him within three of the lead, while Justin Rose leads the British challenge and is seven shots back after a second successive 68.

World No 2 Justin Thomas battled back from his opening-round 72 to card a bogey-free 66 and making it through to the weekend, while Mickelson - making his first start since become the oldest major champion in history - bogeyed two of his last three holes to miss the cut by a shot.

