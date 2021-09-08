PGA Tour: Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay head Player of the Year award nominees
Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Collin Morikawa also among five nominees for PGA Tour Player of the Year award; Garrick Higgo and Will Zalatoris in the running for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award; winners to be announced after voting closes on Friday
Last Updated: 08/09/21 12:55pm
Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay head the five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year.
The duo, who fought out the finish to the Tour Championship on Sunday with Cantlay clinching victory and winning the FedExCup, are joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Open champion Collin Morikawa.
Spaniard Rahm will be looking to pick up his second award this month after being named the PGA of America Player of the Year, a points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.
The nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year have also been revealed with South African Garrick Higgo and American Will Zalatoris in the running.
The PGA Tour awards are determined by a member vote, with those who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2020-21 season eligible to vote, with the vote closing on Friday.
Player of the Year nominees:
Patrick Cantlay, 29
- Entered 24 events with four victories at the Zozo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship
- 2021 FedExCup champion
- Finished fifth in scoring average (69.736)
- Recorded a total of seven top 10s and made 19 cuts
Bryson DeChambeau, 27
- Entered 22 events with two victories at the 2020 US Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Finished seventh in the FedExCup
- Finished fourth in scoring average (69.728)
- Recorded a total of nine top 10s and made 20 cuts
Harris English, 32
- Entered 26 events with two victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Travelers Championship
- Finished 18th in the FedExCup
- Finished 22nd in scoring average (70.115)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and made 22 cuts
Collin Morikawa, 24
- Entered 23 events with two victories at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and The Open Championship
- Finished 26th in the FedExCup
- Finished 20th in scoring average (70.109)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and made 19 cuts
Jon Rahm, 26
- Entered 22 events with a victory at the 2021 US Open
- Finished second in the FedExCup
- Led the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.300)
- Led the PGA Tour in top 10s with 15 and made 21 cuts
Rookie of the Year nominees:
Garrick Higgo, 22
- Entered eight events with a victory at the Palmetto Championship
- Finished 107th in the FedExCup
- Recorded one top 10 and made five cuts
- Earned PGA Tour membership via the victory after competing on a commissioner's exemption
Will Zalatoris, 25
- Entered 25 events with eight top 10s highlighted by a runner-up at the 2021 Masters
- Earned special temporary membership after five starts; Led the non-member FedExCup standings with 1,296 points
- Recorded a total of 14 top 25s and made 21 cuts
- Enters the 2021-22 season as a full-time member of the PGA Tour for the first time
