PGA Tour: Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay head Player of the Year award nominees

Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm fought out the finish at the Tour Championship

Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay head the five nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The duo, who fought out the finish to the Tour Championship on Sunday with Cantlay clinching victory and winning the FedExCup, are joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Spaniard Rahm will be looking to pick up his second award this month after being named the PGA of America Player of the Year, a points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

The nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year have also been revealed with South African Garrick Higgo and American Will Zalatoris in the running.

The PGA Tour awards are determined by a member vote, with those who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2020-21 season eligible to vote, with the vote closing on Friday.

Player of the Year nominees:

Patrick Cantlay, 29

Entered 24 events with four victories at the Zozo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship

2021 FedExCup champion

Finished fifth in scoring average (69.736)

Recorded a total of seven top 10s and made 19 cuts

Bryson DeChambeau, 27

Entered 22 events with two victories at the 2020 US Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Finished seventh in the FedExCup

Finished fourth in scoring average (69.728)

Recorded a total of nine top 10s and made 20 cuts

Harris English, 32

Entered 26 events with two victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Travelers Championship

Finished 18th in the FedExCup

Finished 22nd in scoring average (70.115)

Recorded a total of eight top 10s and made 22 cuts

Collin Morikawa, 24

Entered 23 events with two victories at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and The Open Championship

Finished 26th in the FedExCup

Finished 20th in scoring average (70.109)

Recorded a total of eight top 10s and made 19 cuts

Jon Rahm, 26

Entered 22 events with a victory at the 2021 US Open

Finished second in the FedExCup

Led the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.300)

Led the PGA Tour in top 10s with 15 and made 21 cuts

Rookie of the Year nominees:

Garrick Higgo, 22

Entered eight events with a victory at the Palmetto Championship

Finished 107th in the FedExCup

Recorded one top 10 and made five cuts

Earned PGA Tour membership via the victory after competing on a commissioner's exemption

Will Zalatoris, 25

Entered 25 events with eight top 10s highlighted by a runner-up at the 2021 Masters

Earned special temporary membership after five starts; Led the non-member FedExCup standings with 1,296 points

Recorded a total of 14 top 25s and made 21 cuts

Enters the 2021-22 season as a full-time member of the PGA Tour for the first time