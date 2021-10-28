Bermuda Championship: Patrick Reed in contention as Brandon Hagy, Chad Ramey set early pace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Reed made a remarkable eagle at the par-five 17th during the opening round of the Bermuda Championship! Patrick Reed made a remarkable eagle at the par-five 17th during the opening round of the Bermuda Championship!

Patrick Reed produced an incredible hole-out eagle to help him stay within three strokes of the early lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The former Masters champion mixed an eagle and six birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey on his way to an opening-round 68 at Port Royal Golf Course, keeping him in touch with early pacesetters Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey.

Reed opened with three straight birdies and cancelled out a double-bogey at the par-four fourth by picking up shots at the fifth and seventh, before failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker to reach the turn in 34.

Patrick Reed carded a three-under 68 on Thursday

The highest-ranked player in the field chipped in for birdie from off the 14th green and responded to a bogey at the 16th by holing out for eagle - while standing on a cart path - at the par-five next, having hit his drive into the bushes and being forced to take a penalty drop.

The American sits in the group on three under and in tied-tenth after a final-hole bogey, while Ramey birdied three of his last four holes to join Hagy at the top of the leaderboard on six under.

Brandon Hagy is without a worldwide top-50 in his last six starts

Hagy birdied four of his opening five holes and briefly held a three-shot advantage after five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn, only to miss a three-footer to save par at the seventh and slip back into a share of the lead.

Vincent Whaley holds third spot after a five-under 66, while Ireland's Seamus Power and England's David Skinns are in the group two off the pace that includes Garrick Higgo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Danny Lee.

The morning starters played in tougher conditions and in winds gusting around 40 miles per hour, with pre-tournament Matt Fitzpatrick battling to a level-par 71 to stay within six of the lead.

Brian Morris, the 54-year-old with terminal cancer playing on a sponsor's exemption, was 15 over after 15 holes when play was suspended due to darkness around 6.30pm local time (10.30pm BST).

Brian Morris, the 54-year-old with terminal cancer playing on a sponsor's exemption, was 15 over after 15 holes when play was suspended due to darkness around 6.30pm local time (10.30pm BST).