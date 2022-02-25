PGA Tour: Bryson DeChambeau will return to action and look to defend Arnold Palmer title next week

Bryson DeChambeau will return to action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week as he looks to defend the title he won last year.

The American has not played since withdrawing from the Asian Tour's Saudi International in early February due to hand and hip injuries.

DeChambeau, ranked 12th in the world, has also been battling a wrist problem for months but will be in action at Bay Hill from Thursday in a tournament you can watch live on Sky Sports.

"It's important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer's name on it, so he's doing everything in his power to play," DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, said.

"He'll continue to rehab over the next few days and without any setbacks, we're hopeful he'll be able to compete next week."

The 28-year-old edged England's Lee Westwood by one shot to claim the Arnold Palmer in 2021, winning in entertaining fashion as he attempted to drive the par-five sixth hole.

DeChambeau's two PGA Tour appearances so far in 2022 saw him finish tied for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and then miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He elected not to play at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January due to left wrist soreness.

The Californian recently confirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour, rejecting the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league.

DeChambeau posted on Twitter: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I.

"As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."

