The Players: PGA Tour's flagship event set for Monday or Tuesday finish at stormy TPC Sawgrass

The Players Championship is set to be dragged into a fifth day, with a Tuesday finish also a possibility, after further weather disruption at TPC Sawgrass.

The PGA Tour's flagship event had already experienced more than five hours of delays during Thursday, with the first round still unable to be completed before play was halted around 11.15am on Friday (4.15pm GMT) due to "unplayable course conditions".

Tournament chief referee Gary Young said the course had received around two-and-a-half inches of rain in a 24-hour period and that a Monday finish was effectively certain, while also admitting that the event had the 'potential' to head into a sixth day for the first time in its history.

The Players has experienced long delays on each of the first two days

Asked if the tournament could even be forced to extend into Tuesday, Young said: "The potential is there. The potential, but let's hope not. I think everything that we're looking at, we feel very confident that we can finish this tournament by Monday."

More than half the field were unable to complete their rounds on the opening day, which had been delayed by an hour due to overnight rain and had a four-hour stoppage due to the threat of lightning, while 12 of the field didn't even get to start their tournament until Friday.

Play resumed at 7.15am on Friday and continued for four hours before consistent rainfall forced officials to suspend play, on a saturated golf course, while further storms left the prospect of the opening round heading into a third day.

Thunderstorms are also expected early on Saturday, with strong winds also expected, with Young adding: "We're going to make some adjustments to prepare for that overnight.

Dustin Johnson is among the players still yet to complete their opening rounds

"The superintendent and his crew are going to need proper time to pick up debris, get the golf course back in condition. So there's a lot of variables involved. I'm talking a little bit about scenarios down the road, but I want to be careful about too many expectations."

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who shot 66 on Thursday, remained tied for the lead, with Brice Garnett also reaching six under with five holes to complete when play was halted.

The Players has gone to a Monday finish seven times in the tournament's history but not since Fred Funk's victory in 2005, when it took a fifth day to finish off the third round and complete the final round in its entirety.

