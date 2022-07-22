3M Open: Scott Piercy three shots clear in Minnesota after second-round 64

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota Highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota

Scott Piercy began with four straight birdies as he recorded a bogey-free, seven-under-par 64 to claim a three-stroke lead after the second round of the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Piercy, who shared the first-round lead with Sungjae Im of South Korea, began on the back nine at TPC Twin Cities and opened with a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th.

The 43-year-old reeled off another three consecutive birdies and added three more during his round to break from the pack and finish at 13 under - three shots ahead of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

Grillo carded 65, while England's Callum Tarren leapt into third place after firing an eight-under 63 - including eight birdies - for the round of the day.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"It's been a little bit since I've played like I feel like I should play," Piercy said. "I know it's in there - it's just 'OK, how do we get it out of me?'

"There's a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence."

Piercy is in line for his first top-10 finish of the season, having previously won four times on tour - the last of them at the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Callum Tarren carded 63 at the second round of the 3M Open in Minnesota (Associated Press)

Tarren, who earned his PGA Tour card at the end of last season, said: "I played solid at the John Deere, finished sixth and I think I can draw off that.

"I missed a couple of shots coming down the stretch, but my mindset over the weekend is just going to be pedal to the floor."

Im, who shot a first-round 65, found the water on the par-four second and made a double bogey there en route to a one-under 70.

Sungjae Im slipped to joint fourth after a double bogey at the second

The South Korean is now tied for fourth at seven under with Tony Finau (68), Robert Streb (67), Tom Hoge (68) and Doug Ghim (68).

Rickie Fowler and Jason Day narrowly made the cut at even par through two rounds after carding 72s, while defending champion Cameron Champ's 68 was just enough for him to squeeze through as well.

Retired tennis pro Mardy Fish, a three handicap who often competes in celebrity pro-ams, played the 3M Open in his home state of Minnesota on a sponsor exemption. Fish shot an 81 Thursday and a 74 Friday, missing the cut at 13 over par.

Watch the 3M Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday with Featured Groups from 1pm via the red button, ahead of full coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm and on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm.