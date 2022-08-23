PGA Tour: Who has qualified for the Tour Championship and who can still win the FedExCup?

Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay jumped from seventh to second after defending his BMW Championship title

Shane Lowry agonisingly missed out on a spot in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, but which players have qualified for East Lake and are still in the running to win the FedExCup?

The top-125 players were eligible to feature in the FedEx St Jude Championship, won by Will Zalatoris in Memphis, with only the top 70 in the standings after that week progressing through to the BMW Championship.

The first two events awarded 2,000 points to the winner, quadruple the amount on offer for a regular event, with the top 30 in the standings after the conclusion of the second FedExCup Playoff on Sunday then progressing.

Lowry went into last week 37th in the season-long standings, but briefly moved inside the top 30 during his final round at Wilmington Country Club, when he picked up a shot at the par-five 14th to register a fifth birdie of the day.

The former Open champion three-putted the 17th for a costly bogey to see him closing a final round of 68, which was only enough for him to end the campaign in 31st spot on a day when four players broke inside the qualification mark for Atlanta.

Scott Stallings jumped from 46th to 12th after an impressive runner-up finish, having narrowly threatened a first PGA Tour win since 2014, while K.H Lee's brilliant final-round 65 gave him the tied-fifth finish required to rise from 33rd to 26th spot.

A superb up and down from Adam Scott on the final hole ensured the former world No 1 would join Lee on 10 under and leap from 45th to 29th, with Aaron Wise's share of 15th place enough to sneak up one place to claim the 30th and final spot.

Wyndham Championship winner Joohyung Kim and American Davis Riley both slumped nine places to 34th and 35th respectively after struggling to tied-54th finishes, with JJ Spaun and Kevin Kisner the other two players to slip outside the top 30 and see their seasons come to an end.

What are the starting positions for East Lake?

Players are given a strokes-based advantage based on their position in the FedExCup standings for the final event, with the leader starting with a two-shot advantage over second place.

The next three in the standings start on seven, six and five under par, with golfers dropping by one stroke for every five in the 30-man field and players starting in the bottom five spots beginning the week 10 strokes off the pace.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, claimed a tied-third finish in Delaware on Sunday to move top of the FedExCup standings and ensure he will start on 10 under.

Scheffler will hold a two-shot advantage over reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, who jumped from seventh to second after successfully defending his BMW Championship title, with Zalatoris - who withdrew mid-round on Saturday through injury - in third on seven under.

Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns round off the top five, meaning they will begin four and five strokes back respectively, while Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith's decision to skip the event to rest his hip injury means he will start the Tour Championship on four under in tied-sixth.

Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im are also in that group, while Stallings' runner-up finish sees him start seven back alongside two of this year's major champions - Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas - along with Cameron Young and former world No 1 Jon Rahm.

Former FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth is eight behind with Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann and Viktor Hovland - who fired a hole-in-one during the final round last Sunday - whereas two-time major winner Collin Morikawa is in 21st place and will start on one under.

Lee, Scott and Wise are among the five lowest-ranked players through to the final event of the campaign, with the trio all beginning 10 shots behind alongside PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala and JT Poston.

The winner of the Tour Championship will also take home the $18 million jackpot, three million more than last year's total. The rest of the $75 million bonus is distributed around the rest of the field and every player is guaranteed a minimum of $500k just for qualifying.

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.