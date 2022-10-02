Sanderson Farms Championship: Mark Hubbard birdies five straight holes on the back nine to take one-shot lead

Mark Hubbard birdied five straight holes on the back nine to shoot 65 and take a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday.

Hubbard sits at 15 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of co-leader Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who fired a 68.

Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo and Scott Stallings are all three shots off the lead in a tie for third. Nick Hardy and Keegan Bradley are tied for sixth at 11 under, four shots back.

"I hit my irons great again. I feel like I actually did a better job with that today in terms of just leaving myself more makeable putts," Hubbard said.

"I've been hitting it close all week, but a lot of them have been kind of in tough spots, downhill, down grain. That little stretch I went on, pretty much every putt was just dead straight up the hill, so that was really nice."

Hubbard, who is in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had just one birdie on his card until he rattled off five straight on 11-15 before another on the last for good measure, turning in a bogey-free round.

