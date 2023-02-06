Justin Rose leads at Pebble Beach ahead of Monday finish as NFL star Aaron Rodgers wins Pro-Am

Justin Rose holds a two-shot lead heading into the final day of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Rose holds a two-shot lead midway through his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ahead of a Monday finish.

Rose, chasing his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, is at 15 under par with the Englishman picking up an eagle and two birdies after starting his fourth round with a bogey.

The 42-year-old will begin Monday's play from the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach - the action is live on Sky Sports Golf from 4pm - as the tournament stretches into a fifth day.

Organisers made the decision to extend the competition after high winds curtailed play on Saturday, with the Pro-Am portion of the event, which was won by NFL star Aaron Rodgers and also featured former Wales footballer Gareth Bale, subsequently trimmed to 54 holes.

Englishman Rose has not raised a trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2019

Rose finished his third round at Monterey Peninsula Country Club with a six-under-par 65, taking him to 12 under for the tournament and giving him a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 2013 US Open champion extended that advantage by one across his next nine holes, with his nearest challengers, American trio Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd, each on 13 under par.

McCarthy has played 15 holes, Todd 12 and Malnati, who led the way after round two, nine.

Ireland's Seamus Power is tied for 21st on eight under

NFL star Rodgers wins amateur event; Bale finishes 16th

Aaron Rodgers (left) greets actor Bill Murray on the sixth fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers won the amateur portion of the event, shooting a 54-hole score of 26-under par with PGA Tour partner Ben Silverman of Canada.

The team victory came despite Silverman not making the cut on the professional side of the event at one-over par through three rounds.

They finished at 26-under par, one shot ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, whose name already is on the wall.

"It's really significant," said Rodgers, whose Packers failed to reach the NFL playoffs for only the fourth time in his 15 years as the starter. "It's always been on my bucket list."

Gareth Bale sunk a huge putt at the 13th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett ended in joint-16th place on 16 under.

Bale said: "The last couple of weeks have been amazing. People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have a put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders!

"I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do.

"Just watching him [Bramlett] strike a ball is just something else. The power, the touch. He has been incredible and he is an even better guy, which is more important. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."