Genesis Invitational: Jon Rahm pips Max Homa in final-round thriller to secure world No 1 return

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm holed this incredible long-range birdie at the par-three 14th on his way to Genesis Invitational victory Jon Rahm holed this incredible long-range birdie at the par-three 14th on his way to Genesis Invitational victory

Jon Rahm secured a return to world No 1 after coming through a thrilling final-round tussle with Max Homa to claim a dramatic victory at the Genesis Invitational.

The Spaniard took a three-shot lead into the final round at Riviera Country Club but trailed Homa with six holes to play, only to move ahead by producing brilliant birdies on both par-threes on the back nine.

Rahm holed from 45 feet at the 14th and was inches away from a hole-in-one at the 16th to move to 17 under, with pars over the closing two holes enough to complete a two-under 69 and a two-shot win over Homa.

Jon Rahm mixed five birdies with three bogeys during the final round in California

Victory is Rahm's 10th PGA Tour title and a fifth win in his last nine worldwide starts, with his latest success enough to overtake Scottie Scheffler - who ended the week tied-12th - at the top of the world rankings.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.