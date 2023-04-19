Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teams, format and key questions about PGA Tour's team event

Matt Fitzpatrick (right) will partner younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Who is playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans? How does the format work? We answer some of the key questions about the PGA Tour's team event...

What is the format?

The 160-man field is split into 80 two-man teams, with the top 80 available in the PGA Tour rankings getting to pick their playing partner and all involved having to either hold PGA Tour playing status or get chosen as a sponsor's exemption.

The 80 two-man teams feature in fourballs during the opening round, where players each play their own ball and the best score on each hole from the pair goes to towards the team total, then the format switches to foursomes play for the second round.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel will partner each other once again this week in New Orleans

Foursomes sees each team use one ball, with one player hitting tee shots on all the odd-numbered holes and the other on the even-numbered ones. The players then hit alternate shots, with the total strokes taken resulting in the team's score for that hole.

The top 33 teams and ties progress to the weekend, where the teams revert to fourballs for the third round and foursomes for Sunday's final round. Should the tournament end in a tie after 72 holes, the formats will switch between the two different formats for each hole required for the sudden-death playoff.

What is the prize?

The players in the winning team will both receive a two-year winner's exemption on the PGA Tour and will be eligible to play in events such as the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, along with entry into next month's PGA Championship.

FedExCup points and prize money will be awarded to teams making the cut, with each team member receiving an equal share for their final position.

Each player in the winning team will earn 400 FedExCup points and $1,242,700 prize money, with the rest of the $8,600,000 purse awarded to teams based on combining every two positions from the distribution table for a standard PGA Tour event.

Which players are involved?

Defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the two highest-ranked players in action, with the world Nos 4 and 5 together again as they look to build on impressive performances at the RBC Heritage last week.

Max Homa - a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season - partners two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, while WGC-Dell Technologies Match Player winner Sam Burns teams up with Billy Horschel.

Last week's RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick will partner younger brother Alex, with Tom Kim making his tournament debut alongside Presidents Cup teammate Si Woo Kim.

Who has previously impressed?

The competition only switched to a team event in 2017, making it the first official PGA Tour team tournament since the 1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith were the first team winners, after beating Scott Brown and Kevin Kisner in a play-off at TPC Louisiana, while Horschel - the 2013 champion when it was still a stroke play event - partnered Scott Piercy to victory a year later.

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer prevailed in the 2019 contest and Smith became a two-time winner in 2021 after partnering fellow future LIV golfer Marc Leishman, with Cantlay and Schauffele back to defend their title after claiming a two-shot victory last year.

